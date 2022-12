Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working an injury crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) in front of Mathews Nissan/ Pizza Hut.

The eastbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) are currently shut down which is causing traffic congestion.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be opened back up.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.