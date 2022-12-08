Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Help Secure Provision To Protect Service Members From COVID Vaccine Mandate In 2023 NDAA

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Joni Ernst (R- Iowa), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) released the following joint statement after helping to successfully secure a provision in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to protect servicemembers from the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate.

“In the United States, the number of new servicemembers joining the military is reaching a near record low. The United States needs a strong military to protect our country against the growing threats facing our nation. We are pleased that the final conferenced bill includes language mirroring our amendments’ efforts to protect troops from being fired due to U.S. President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate without fair appeal and to the harm of service readiness,” said Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Hyde-Smith, Braun, Fischer, Ernst, Tuberville, Crapo, Daines, Hoeven, and Risch.

Background

Senator Blackburn along with Senators Cotton, Lankford, Risch, Braun, Crapo, Hoeven, Hyde-Smith, Cruz, Ernst, Fischer, Marshall, Graham, Tuberville, and Daines introduced a measure to the 2023 NDAA to ensure members of the National Guard or Reserve maintain access to pay and benefits while their request for a religious or health accommodation is pending.

Senator Blackburn along with Senators Cotton, Risch, Braun, Crapo, Hoeven, Hyde-Smith, Ernst, Fischer, Marshall, Graham, Tuberville, and Daines introduced a measure to the 2023 NDAA to prohibit involuntary separation of any servicemember for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine until each Service achieves its end strength authorized by last year’s NDAA.