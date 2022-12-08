51.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn, Colleagues Help Secure Provision To Protect Service Members From COVID...
Politics

Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Help Secure Provision To Protect Service Members From COVID Vaccine Mandate In 2023 NDAA

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) along with Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Joni Ernst (R- Iowa), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) released the following joint statement after helping to successfully secure a provision in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to protect servicemembers from the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate.

“In the United States, the number of new servicemembers joining the military is reaching a near record low. The United States needs a strong military to protect our country against the growing threats facing our nation. We are pleased that the final conferenced bill includes language mirroring our amendments’ efforts to protect troops from being fired due to U.S. President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate without fair appeal and to the harm of service readiness,” said Senators Blackburn, Marshall, Hyde-Smith, Braun, Fischer, Ernst, Tuberville, Crapo, Daines, Hoeven, and Risch.


Background

Senator Blackburn along with Senators Cotton, Lankford, Risch, Braun, Crapo, Hoeven, Hyde-Smith, Cruz, Ernst, Fischer, Marshall, Graham, Tuberville, and Daines introduced a measure to the 2023 NDAA to ensure members of the National Guard or Reserve maintain access to pay and benefits while their request for a religious or health accommodation is pending.

Senator Blackburn along with Senators Cotton, Risch, Braun, Crapo, Hoeven, Hyde-Smith, Ernst, Fischer, Marshall, Graham, Tuberville, and Daines introduced a measure to the 2023 NDAA to prohibit involuntary separation of any servicemember for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine until each Service achieves its end strength authorized by last year’s NDAA.

Previous articleAPSU Women’s Basketball heads to North Carolina to play Duke
Next article#7 Tennessee Vols Basketball crush Eastern Kentucky, 84-49
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online