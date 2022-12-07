59.7 F
Showers today could produce some flooding for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceClarksville, TN – The National Weather Service reports showers and scattered thunderstorms today and tonight could produce some localized flooding of mainly low-lying and poorly drained areas in Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Thursday through early Friday morning. Heavy downpours could cause some brief, localized flooding.


Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

