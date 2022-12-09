APSU has 15 Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2022 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Fifteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, athletics alumni, and athletics support staff members participated in the Winter 2022 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following APSU student-athletes and athletics support staff were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2022 Commencement:

The following student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the December 2022 Commencement:

These athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

Six ASUN Conference Football Champions

Four Ohio Valley Conference Football Champions

One OVC Beach Volleyball Tournament Champion

One OVC Regular-Season Beach Volleyball Champion

A three-time OVC Track & Field Champion

Half of the 2022 OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year

One Beach Volleyball All-OVC selection

One OVC Beach Volleyball All-Tournament selection

The third-best winning percentage (.644) in beach volleyball program history (with a spring season yet to play)

The ninth Gov with 2,000-plus career assists on the volleyball court – the 2,100 assists are the eighth-best in program history

An APSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President

An ASUN Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Officer

Three OVC Academic Medal of Honors

One Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar

31 Dean’s List appearances

17 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances

18 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!