APSU has 15 Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2022 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Fifteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, athletics alumni, and athletics support staff members participated in the Winter 2022 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following APSU student-athletes and athletics support staff were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2022 Commencement:
- Gavin Campbell, football
- Cameron Copeland, men’s basketball
- Alex Edwards, football staff
- Ray Horton, football
- Ryan Martin, men’s cross country
- Sara Martin, women’s cross country/track & field
- Kelsey Mead, volleyball/beach volleyball
- Stone Norris, men’s cross country
- Jariel Wilson, football
- Jau’Von Young, football
The following student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the December 2022 Commencement:
- Joshua DeCambre, football
- Prince Momodu
- Tara Trigo, cheer
- Lennex Walker, track & field
- Tre Williams, football
These athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- Six ASUN Conference Football Champions
- Four Ohio Valley Conference Football Champions
- One OVC Beach Volleyball Tournament Champion
- One OVC Regular-Season Beach Volleyball Champion
- A three-time OVC Track & Field Champion
- Half of the 2022 OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year
- One Beach Volleyball All-OVC selection
- One OVC Beach Volleyball All-Tournament selection
- The third-best winning percentage (.644) in beach volleyball program history (with a spring season yet to play)
- The ninth Gov with 2,000-plus career assists on the volleyball court – the 2,100 assists are the eighth-best in program history
- An APSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President
- An ASUN Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Officer
- Three OVC Academic Medal of Honors
- One Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar
- 31 Dean’s List appearances
- 17 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
- 18 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!