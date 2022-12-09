56 F
APSU has 15 Governors have degrees conferred at Winter 2022 Commencement

Austin Peay State University Athletics sees 15 Governors walk the line at the Winter 2022 Commencement, Friday. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Fifteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes, athletics alumni, and athletics support staff members participated in the Winter 2022 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.

The following APSU student-athletes and athletics support staff were bachelor’s degree candidates for the December 2022 Commencement:

The following student-athletes and athletics alumni were master’s degree candidates for the December 2022 Commencement:

These athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • Six ASUN Conference Football Champions
  • Four Ohio Valley Conference Football Champions
  • One OVC Beach Volleyball Tournament Champion
  • One OVC Regular-Season Beach Volleyball Champion
  • A three-time OVC Track & Field Champion
  • Half of the 2022 OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year
  • One Beach Volleyball All-OVC selection
  • One OVC Beach Volleyball All-Tournament selection
  • The third-best winning percentage (.644) in beach volleyball program history (with a spring season yet to play)
  • The ninth Gov with 2,000-plus career assists on the volleyball court – the 2,100 assists are the eighth-best in program history
  • An APSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President
  • An ASUN Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Officer
  • Three OVC Academic Medal of Honors
  • One Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar
  • 31 Dean’s List appearances
  • 17 OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll appearances
  • 18 Athletic Director’s Honor Roll appearances

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
