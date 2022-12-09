Taco John’s to hold Grand Opening for Fort Campbell Boulevard location, Monday

Clarksville, TN – Taco John’s is ready to serve its signature tacos, burritos and crispy Potato Olés® with more of the Clarksville community.

Located at 1806 Fort Campbell Boulevard, less than one mile away from the main gates of the actual Fort Campbell, the popular quick-service taco restaurant will be celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, December 12th at 10:00am.

“We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of our second Taco John’s in Clarksville,” said local Franchisee Kevin Newell. “The community can’t seem to get enough of our bold flavors and signature menu items, and we can’t wait to officially welcome everyone in on Northwest side of town on Monday!”

This debut will mark the second Taco John’s in Clarksville, the fourth location in the Nashville area, the sixth for Tennessee, and 370th systemwide. Following this grand opening, a third location in Clarksville is slated to open mid-February Hankook Road at International Drive, just off Exit 8 I-24.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Four Cheese Quesadillas, Potato Olés® and bold and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos.

Taco John’s also offers signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and the everyday $1.00-$2.00-$3.00 ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for exclusive deals.

This new Taco John’s in Clarksville will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6:00am to 11:00pm and Friday and Saturday from 6:00am to 1:00am, giving both the early risers and late-night crowd a convenient stop during their commute. Breakfast is served until 10:30am.

To learn more about this Clarksville Taco John’s visit, tacojohns.com.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.

With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces.

The brand was listed No. 7 in the “Mexican Food” category on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2022” and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022.

For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.