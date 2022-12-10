U.S. Department of Defense reports $275 Million in Additional Assistance for Ukraine

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $275 million to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

This authorization is the Joe Biden Administration’s twenty-seventh drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

This security assistance package will provide Ukraine with new capabilities to boost its air defenses in addition to providing critical equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself on the battlefield.

Capabilities in this package include:

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

80,000 155mm artillery rounds;

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems equipment;

Counter air defense capability;

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) Ambulances and medical equipment;

Approximately 150 generators;

Field equipment.

In total, the United States has committed $20 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Joe Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed approximately $22.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and more than $19.3 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked and brutal invasion on February 24th.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities.