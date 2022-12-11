Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts Lindsey Wilson

Austin Peay (5-5) vs. Lindsey Wilson (5-7)

Monday, December 6th, 2022 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Lindsey Wilson on Monday, in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game begins at 7:00pm.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter and Instagram Story accounts (@GovsMBB).

Series Information

Meeting: Second.

Overall series record: 0-1

Series record at Austin Peay: 0-0

Series record at Lindsey Wilson: 0-1 (L1)

Series record at neutral site: 0-0

Last meeting: Lindsey Wilson 39, Austin Peay 31 (Feb. 15, 1937; at Lindsey Wilson)

Last Austin Peay home win: N/A

Last Austin Peay road win: N/A

Last Austin Peay neutral site win: N/A

Last meeting at Austin Peay: N/A

Last meeting at Lindsey Wilson: N/A

Last meeting at neutral site: N/A

First meeting: N/A

First meeting in Dunn Center: N/A

Head Coach Nate James vs. Lindsey Wilson: 0-0

About the Austin Peay State University Governors



The Austin Peay State University Governors are coming off a 102-57 win over Kentucky Christian, on December 6th, in the Dunn Center. Drew Calderon tallied career-highs in 3-pointers made (6) and attempted (11), as the Governors canned a season-high 13 treys.

The Governors broke the century mark for the first time since a 102-38 win at home over Carver on December 4th, 2020. All 11 Governors who saw the court found the scoring column. Calderon’s six made treys were two shy of the program record in the Dunn Center, and his team’s 13 made treys were two shy of the record in such an instance.

Austin Peay State University never trailed and closed the first half outscoring Kentucky Christian 35-14 to take a 47-21 advantage into the break. Calderon and Caleb Stone-Carrawell each scored 10 points in the first half. Calderon was 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Stone-Carrawell shot 4-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-3 from deep. The APSU Govs outrebounded the Knights 34-8, including 13-1 on the offensive glass, and dished out 12 assists on 17 made baskets.

Austin Peay State University shot 48.6 percent (17-of-35) from the field and 40 percent (6-of-15) from 3-point range while limiting Kentucky Christian to 29.6 percent (8-of-27) shooting and 20 percent (2-of-10) from distance.

In the final 20 minutes, APSU led by no less than 21 and by as many as 49 twice in the final 2:16. The Governors outscored the Knights 55-36 in the period. Calderon paced six Governors in double figures with 19 points, one shy of his career-high.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon each ended with 14 points and nine rebounds. Hutchins-Everett shot 6-of-11 inside the arc, while Durugordon was 5-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-4 at the line.

Stone-Carrawell tallied 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and a 2-of-4 mark from 3 to go along with six boards. Cameron Copeland chipped in 11 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the stripe.

Jalen Ware added 10 points on a 4-of-6 clip from the field to go along with eight rebounds. Guy Fauntleroy became the first APSU player to dish out 10 assists since Dayton Gumm against Oakland City on November 6th, 2018. Carlos Paez also netted a season-high seven assists.

The APSU Govs shot better than 50 percent for the third-straight game after making 51.4 percent (37-of-72) overall. Austin Peay State University connected on 41.9 percent (13-of-31) from behind the arc and 15-of-23 free throw attempts. The Governors’ 26 assists were the most since recording that many against Oakland City in 2018.

Austin Peay State University won the battle of the boards 58-19, including 23-3 on the offensive glass, and held edges in points off turnovers (19-7), bench points (48-24), points in the paint (46-30), second chance points (20-6), and fastbreak points (19-14).

The 58 rebounds, which tied for 18th most in the country this season, were the most for Austin Peay State University in the Dunn Center since recording 67 against Southern Indiana on December 8th, 1975. The 23 offensive rebounds were the most for Austin Peay State University at home since pulling down 24 versus Eastern Kentucky on February 15th, 2020.

Monday is the last of five-consecutive contests in a 16-day stretch inside the Dunn Center.

APSU has won 11 straight games against non-Division opponents.

The Governors eye their second-straight win against a team from The Bluegrass State after snapping a seven-game skid in such instances following the win over Kentucky Christian.

James’ team has won three straight and nine of the last 10 December non-conference home games.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the nation to face the two tallest players in the country this season in Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp (7-foot-5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-foot-4). Including South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (7-foot-0) and Bucknell’s Andre Screen (7-foot-1) and Noah Williamson (7-foot-0), the Governors have faced five seven-footers this season, with the potential sixth Monday in the form of 7-footer Lucas Ribeiro.

A Governor faces his prep teammate Monday when Austin Peay State University hosts Lindsey Wilson. Copeland (F, Sr.) and Lindsey Wilson’s Rodney Lewis (G, Jr.) attended Douglas County (Ga.) High School. This is the third game this season at least one Governor has gone against a high school teammate. Durugordon (G, R-So.) and Hutchins-Everett (C, So.) and Howard’s Bryce Harris attended Putnam Science Academy (Conn.). Durugordon and Hutchins-Everett faced South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (C, Jr.).

Durugordon was named ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week on December 5th. He became the school’s second player to garner the honor in the last three weeks after Shon Robinson claimed the award on November 21st. Durugordon averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists, on November 30th, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Dunn Center.

Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, on December 3rd, in Austin Peay State University’s 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers.

Copeland has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, including three contests of 15 points or more.

APSU is 4-1 this season when Stone-Carrawell scores at least 12 points.

The Governors have recorded 22 dunks in its first 10 games.

Paez ranks seventh on the school’s all-time list with 355 assists. He needs four to pass Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth.

The Governors are 9-1 in their last 10 games when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points.

Over the past five seasons, APSU is 73-21 when holding a halftime lead.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 154-82 when scoring 70 or more points

Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 647-straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

The Governors have won four of their last five games when making 10 or more 3-pointers.

APSU has won four of its last five games, including two straight, when recording 10 or more steals.

Austin Peay State University is third in the ASUN and ranks 47th nationally in turnover margin (3.9).

Hutchins-Everett is third in the league in rebounds (67). Durugordon is third in the conference in offensive rebounds per game (2.6).

The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Kamarie Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Kelechi Okworogwo), New Jersey (Elijah Perkins, Rodrique Massenat), Texas (Calderon), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Robinson), Alabama (Nathan Moore), and Georgia (Copeland).



Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay State University has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

About the Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders

The Lindsey Wilson Blue Raiders are coming off a 77-55 loss at Cumberlands. Payton Cundiff led all scorers with 15 points, while Jayden Lazard and Connor Robinson added 12 and 11, respectively. Lindsey Wilson shot 42.1 percent (24-of-57) overall, 30 percent (3-of-10) from 3, and 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from the line.

Jordan Elijah averages a team-high 17.5 points per game, while Cundiff averages 11.7.

The Blue Raiders have lost three-consecutive games overall and 10-straight true road games, including an 0-3 mark this season.

Tip-Ins

Monday is the second all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Lindsey Wilson and the first since February 15th, 1937.

