Marsha Blackburn Report: The End Of President Joe Biden’s Military COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Washington, D.C. – I led the fight to repeal President Joe Biden’s military COVID vaccine mandate in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This mandate was bad news for servicemembers’ livelihoods.

The Joe Biden Department of Defense discharged approximately 3,700 Marines, 1,841 soldiers, 2,000 sailors, and 900 airmen based on their personal decision to not take the COVID-19 vaccine, which is unconscionable.

This repeal is long overdue and once the NDAA passes, will be a massive win for our servicemembers!

Tennessee’s creative community is the best in the world! Among the artists celebrated at the 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors was our very own Amy Grant. Using her extraordinary talent, Amy has brought people together through music and faith. Tennesseans also recently congratulated Brenda Lee and Ray Stevens, the newest recipients of the 2022 Cecil Scaife Visionary Award. I was delighted to join these Tennessee legends on their special night. Thank you for your contributions to music and our great state!

Under Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ leadership, the DHS has failed to file over 60,000 “Notice to Appear” documents. This has resulted in thousands of dismissed illegal immigration cases, putting the life of every American at risk. I am joining my colleagues in demanding to know how Secretary Mayorkas allowed this to happen. An individual who enters our country illegally has broken our laws, has no legal standing to be here, and must be sent back immediately.

Right now, not a single woman from American history is memorialized on our National Mall. I plan to change that. I’m pleased to join Senator Tammy Baldwin in in the bipartisan Women’s Suffrage National Monument Location Act, which will ensure the Women’s Suffrage Monument is given its rightful place on the National Mall. This newest addition will honor the work of Susan B. Anthony and other trailblazers who fought ardently for future generations of women.

