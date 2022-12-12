APSU Women’s Basketball travels to Murray State, Tuesday

Austin Peay (3-5) at Murray State (5-1)

Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 | 5:00pm CT

Calloway County, KY | CFSB Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball heads north for its penultimate nonconference game in a Tuesday contest against rival Murray State at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The game begins at 5:00pm.

Tuesday’s game is the 96th all-time meeting between the two former conference rivals and Austin Peay (3-5) leads the all-time series, 49-46. Murray State (5-1) won the last meeting between the two teams, however, ending a five-game Austin Peay State University winning streak.

Graduate student Yamia Johnson leads the APSU Govs’ offense with 13.1 points per game while also leading the ASUN Conference –and 20th nationally – with a .929 free-throw percentage.

The Racers are coming off a 77-59 win against Southern Indiana, on December 3rd, and are led by senior Katelyn Young who is second in the Missouri Valley Conference with 18.7 points per game and also ranks fourth nationally with a .971 free-throw percentage.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Todd Hamilton (PxP) / Burlin Brower (Color)

About the Austin Peay State University Governors



APSU looks to end a three-game losing streak in Tuesday’s contest.

The Governors are 49-46 all-time against the Racers, a rivalry that began in 1977.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth all-time nonconference meeting between the two former conference opponents and the first since February 21st, 1980.

APSU has forced at least 15 turnovers in all eight games this season.

The Govs have won five of the last six games against the Racers, winning by an average of 3.2 points in that span.

Yamia Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 37.5 from three-point range in her two games against the Racers last season.

Johnson leads the APSU Govs with 13.1 points per game and is second on the team with 5.3 rebounds and a .447 field-goal percentage.

Johnson has two of APSU’s three 20-point games this season with a 25 and 20-point performance against Cumberland and Illinois-Chicago, respectively.

APSU is second in the ASUN with 12.6 free throws per game and third in free-throw percentage with a .754 mark. Johnson leads the conference and ranks 20th nationally with a .929 free-throw percentage.



Austin Peay State University has won three of their last four games – and 18 of their last 20 – when they outscore their opponent in the paint.



The Governors have won 13 of its last 14 games against opponents from Kentucky a streak that began with a 69-61 victory against the Racers on February 13th, 2020.



Austin Peay State University has made a three-pointer in 475-straight games, a streak that began against Evansville on December 21st, 2006.

About the Murray State Racers



2022-23 Record: 5-1 (0-0 MVC)

2021-22 Record: 22-10 (13-5 OVC)

2021-22 Season Result: After finishing third in the Ohio Valley Conference regular season standings, the Racers topped No. 7 SIUE in the tournament quarterfinals before dropping a 68-62 decision to No. 2 Tennessee Tech. Following the OVC Tournament, MSU accepted an invitation to the National Invitational Tournament where they fell to Vanderbilt, 73-47.

Notable Returner: The 2021-22 OVC Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, Katelyn Young averaged 20.1 points and 8.1 rebounds a game for the Racers last season, while also earning eight OVC Player of the Week honors and becoming the first player in program history to earn an Associated Press All-America honor. Young is averaging 18.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season for MSU.

Notable Newcomer: Jordyn Hughes spent the first four years of her collegiate career at Eastern Illinois. Hughes is third on the team with 7.2 points per game and is averaging 35.7 percent from the field.

Series History: Tuesday’s game is the 96th all-time meeting between the Govs and Racers. APSU leads the all-time series, 49-46, but MSU has won 30 of the 44 games played on its home court.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University dropped a 68-61 overtime decision, on February 16th, at the CFSB Center in Calloway County, Kentucky. Shay-Lee Kirby led the Govs with 15 points, but MSU’s Katelyn Young scored a game-high 31 points to lead MSU to its 11th conference win of the season.

Of Note: An APSU women’s basketball alumna and former graduate assistant, Nieja Crawford, will be on the opposing sideline for the first time in an APSU-MSU rivalry game. Crawford played four seasons at APSU before serving the last two years as a graduate assistant on the APSU women’s basketball staff.

