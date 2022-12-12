51 F
Austin Peay State University Soccer signs Ava Gray

Austin Peay State University Soccer head coach Kim McGowan adds Ava Gray to recruiting class.

APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan has added incoming freshman Ava Gray to the Governors’ 2023 recruiting class.

A Middletown, Ohio native, Gray was a four-year varsity starter at Madison High School under head coach Hannah Murphy, where she was named the 2022 Southwest Buckeye League Co-Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection following her senior season.

Gray concluded her prep career with 54 goals, 247 shots, 181 shots on goal, and a school-record 31 assists.


“Ava is an athletic flank player that adds speed and creativity in our channels,” said McGowan. “She is proficient in one-on-one scenarios defensively and has a good ability to cross the ball. We expect her to add a spark to our program on the field.”

Gray also plays for the Cincinnati United Premier club team under head coach Greg Deutsch.

Gray is McGowan’s sixth addition ahead of the 2023 season and joins Vivian Burke, Haley Lindquist, Alexis Shuster, Carolyne Young, and Lauryn Berry who are set to make their collegiate debuts next August.

