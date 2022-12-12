Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 12th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 12th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Peanut is a young, male Pit Bull Terrier mix breed. He is a small/medium size guy, has been fully vetted, shots updated, and neutered so he can go home the same day!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Windy is a beautiful, small female domestic shorthair cat. This sweet girl is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and spayed so she can go right to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ginger is a female Domestic Medium hair/Tabby mix kitten. She is fully vetted, litter-trained, and spayed. Ginger has anxiety and takes a while to get comfortable but she prefers to be the only pet unless there is a very mellow confident cat in the home to help her navigate her surroundings.

Ginger will thrive with a family very patient and understanding in letting her acclimate on her own terms.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Meghan is a lovely female domestic shorthair kitten. She has been thoroughly vetted, has age-appropriate kitten vaccinations, is litter trained, is dewormed, FeLV/fiv tested, is spayed, and is on flea products. Meghan gets along with other kitties and is a very sweet, loving girl.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is a handsome 6-7-year-old male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, on heartworm prevention and house trained. Bruce does seem to prefer men and bonds very quickly to his person. He needs someone who wants a constant sidekick for jogging, hiking, and adventures. He needs to be the only pet in the home and no children, please.

Come meet Bruce through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is such a handsome, funny, playful, and loving male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and house-trained. This wonderful boy wants nothing more for the Holidays than his very own family, a yard, and lots of toys!

Larry does prefer to be the only pet in the home and no cats. He does great with kids especially if they play with him! All he wants to do is be with his people and get all the love possible!

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or ww.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Miles is a one-year-old male Australian Cattle Dog/ Blue Heeler mix. He is fully vetted, house-trained, microchipped, and neutered. He is a very high-energy boy and must have an active family and a fenced yard. He does great with kids and other dogs but is unsure about cats. He would be a great jogging buddy and an all-round fabulous companion.

For more details and information you can find Miles through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ripley is a 3-year-old female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She absolutely loves people and is just a big love bug! She is fully vetted and spayed. Ripley would thrive with a big yard to play in and lots of activities to keep her busy!! She does great with other dogs and just wants your attention.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, at 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Halloween is a 5-month-old female calico kitten who is just the ultimate lovebug! She enjoys playing with other kitties and loves laser pointers! She is fully vetted, FeLV/fiv tested and litter trained. She can be laid back until she wants some attention and snuggles.

She gets along with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Grant is an adorable Sheepdog mix. He is loyal, smart, athletic, and affectionate. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Grant does well with other dogs but needs a home without children.

Being of a herding breed, his herding instincts are strong and he can be inclined to herd by nipping ankles and feet. Which is exactly what the breed does, herding and rounding up.

Grant would appreciate a home with someone to take him on long walks, be willing to work with him on redirecting his herding, and someone home a lot who will include him in activities!



If you think he will be a great fit in your life, you can contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eevee is a 5-year-old female German Shepherd. She is fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative, microchipped, and up to date on Heartworm and flea/tick prevention. She is crate and house-trained and knows basic commands. She loves playing frisbee and fetch. Eevee will need to be the only dog in the home and dog-savvy, respectful children age 10 and over, please.

To find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eevee or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org