News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road water outage, lane closures

By News Staff
Lane Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at 10:00pm on Peachers Mill Road from Randell Drive to Broadmore Drive for water valve replacement causing a water outage and low water pressure for the following streets and roads.

Roads Affected

  • Peachers Mill Road (Randell Drive to Broadmore Drive)
  • Broadmore Drive
  • Cowboy Drive
  • Hillsboro Road
  • Bancroft Drive
  • Taft Drive
  • Lexington Drive (Marie Drive to Christy Court)
  • Marie Drive

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The northbound lanes of Peachers Mill Road will be closed between Hillsboro Road and Taft Drive and between Carter Road and Broadmore Drive. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow detour signs. 

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and the lanes reopened by approximately 3:00am on Wednesday, December 14th.

