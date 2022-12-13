Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball gets 86-61 home win over Lindsey Wilson

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team led from start to finish for the second-straight game, scored the first 19 points of Monday’s contest in 7:33 and cruised to its third-consecutive victory in the Winfield Dunn Center with an 86-61 triumph over Lindsey Wilson.

The Governors have won 12 straight games against non-Division I opponents and four consecutive and 10 of their last 11 December non-conference home games. The Blue Raiders lost their fourth-consecutive game overall and 11th-straight true road game.

Sean Durugordon scored 18 points to pace four Austin Peay (6-5) players in double figures. He was 6-of-7 from the free throw line and added six rebounds.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Cameron Copeland each ended with 14 points. Hutchins-Everett shot 6-of-8 overall to go along with a game-high eight rebounds. Copeland was 2-of-4 from deep and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Guy Fauntleroy scored a season-high 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go along with a season-high three steals.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell dished out four assists, while Hutchins-Everett and Carlos Paez each recorded three. Paez, now with 358 career assists, moved into a tie with Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth on the school’s all-time list. Kelechi Okworogwo became the first Governor to total four blocks since Corbin Merritt against Milligan on December 5th, 2021.

Austin Peay State University shot 48.2 percent (27-of-56) overall, 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from 3-point range, and 86.2 percent (25-of-29) from the stripe. The 25 made free throws were the most for the Governors since tallying 27 against Dayton on November 20th, 2021. The 29 free throw attempts were the most for Nate James‘s squad since attempting 38 against Southeast Missouri on January 1st, 2022.

The Governors won the battle of the boards 37-27, including 15-10 on the offensive glass, and turned 21 Lindsey Wilson (5-8) turnovers into 28 points off turnovers. Austin Peay State University also held edges in bench points (32-20), points in the paint (36-20), second chance points (18-8), and fastbreak points (22-8).

The APSU Govs led 48-23 at intermission on the strength of 48.4 percent (15-of-31) shooting in the first 20 minutes. Austin Peay State University shot 46.2 percent (6-of-13) from deep and 85.7 percent (12-of-14) from the line. Durugordon, Hutchins-Everett, and Copeland each tallied eight points in the period, while Fauntleroy and Paez had seven apiece.

The Governors’ largest lead of the night, 63-27, came with 16:03 to play in the game following a pair of Jalen Ware free throws.

Johrdon Mumford ended with 15 points, including an 8-of-8 mark from the stripe, in the loss. Jamyus Jones added 13 points and Connor Robinson 11.

The Blue Raiders shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52) overall, 33.3 percent (5-of-15) from 3, and 80 percent (16-of-20) from the stripe.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team begins a four-game road trip, Friday, at Murray State. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm CT.