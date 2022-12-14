54.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Domestic-Related Shooting on Chapel Street
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Domestic-Related Shooting on Chapel Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 10:53am this morning, Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old white male with a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder. He was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance and is reported in stable condition.

It was determined that this was a domestic-related incident and the suspect, 64-year-old Randal Stewart fled the scene and was taken into custody in Fairview TN at approximately 12:39pm.


This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Weaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleNo Trash November removes 48,538 Pounds of Litter from Tennessee Roadways
Next articleArthur Stafford Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Forgery, Fraud, Identity Theft at F&M Bank
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online