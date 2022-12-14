Clarksville Police Department reports Domestic-Related Shooting on Chapel Street

Clarksville, TN – At 10:53am this morning, Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old white male with a gunshot wound to his upper right shoulder. He was driven to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by ambulance and is reported in stable condition.

It was determined that this was a domestic-related incident and the suspect, 64-year-old Randal Stewart fled the scene and was taken into custody in Fairview TN at approximately 12:39pm.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Weaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5692.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.