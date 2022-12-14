54.9 F
Fort Campbell’s Blanchfield Army Community Hospital named one of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

By News Staff
Certified Nurse Midwives, Lt. Col. Laurey Tyson (right) and Jessica Chance hold a newborn in a labor and delivery suite at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Aug. 22. More than 1,400 babies were born at Blanchfield over the past year. The hospital features seven labor suites and two labor and delivery operating rooms. (Maria Yager, Department of Defense)
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) was recently named one of the best hospitals for maternity care across the United States.

Healthcare nonprofit organization, The Leapfrog Group, collected data from more than 2,200 U.S. hospitals in its 2022 survey.

After reviewing maternity care data from hospitals that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies and hospitals that provide care for high-risk deliveries, the organization named 259 hospitals, including BACH, to the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care list.

Mom & Me participant, Pfc. Jacqueline Kerchner smiles at her son, while Registered Nurse, Lesli Eiland, a certified lactation consultant, gets his post-feeding weight during Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s breastfeeding support group, July 11. Lactation support is a maternal care service at Blanchfield available to help patients reach their breastfeeding or lactation goals. (Maria Yager, Department of Defense)
“This is an honor for our Women’s Health team to receive recognition as being one of Leapfrog’s 2022 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. It reflects the incredible work and dedication that is displayed by our maternity staff to provide safe, quality care to our patients,” said Col. Vincent B. Myers, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander.


Leapfrog examined the volume and outcome of medical interventions including early elective deliveries, cesarean births, episiotomy, cesarean-related complications, bilirubin screening, and high-risk deliveries in surveyed hospitals.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Certified Nurse Midwife Jessica Chance gives a special onesie to each baby she helps deliver on Fort Campbell. A certified nurse midwife is an advanced practice nurse specially trained to provide prenatal care, deliver babies and provide postpartum care for patients with low-risk pregnancies. (Maria Yager, Department of Defense)
“The Leapfrog Hospital Survey is an annual voluntary survey in which Blanchfield Army Community Hospital selected to report quality and safety data to be publicly reported. These national performance measures of patient safety indicate how well hospitals protect patients from preventable errors, injuries, and infections,” said Jim Nix, BACH deputy commander for Quality and Safety.


Nix said that he is proud to be part of an organization that cares deeply about the safety and quality of medical care it offers. “BACH personnel understand the importance of ensuring our Soldiers, retirees and their families receive the best medical care available to them.”

Centering Pregnancy participants complete paperwork before learning about prenatal nutrition during their initial centering session at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Oct. 25. Centering is a prenatal care model that brings pregnant women together in healthcare groups of eight to 12 women, for 10, two hour-sessions to share in their pregnancy journey, guided by their healthcare team. (Maria Yager, Department of Defense)
“BACH is a great place to deliver. We give excellent care,” said Erin Vinson, a labor and delivery nurse currently serving as the clinical nurse officer in charge on the hospital’s Mother Baby Unit. She said nurses on the unit provide patients with one-to-one care, with a keen focus on health and safety.


“We routinely review case skills and educate our nurses to ensure we are up to date on the most current standards that are out there to best serve our patient population,” added Vinson.  

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital labor and delivery nurses use a computer controlled simulator to practice treating a newborn infant with poor oxygen levels. The exercise helps care teams maintain proficiency in skills used to respond to complex obstetric emergencies. Blanchfield was recently named one of the best hospitals for maternity care across the United States. (Maria Yager, Department of Defense)
More than 1,400 babies were born at BACH to military families over the past year. The hospital features seven labor suites and two labor and delivery operating rooms. After recovery, mothers and new babies stay in one of the hospital’s 20 private suites on the Mother-Baby Unit to continue their recuperation and medical treatment until they are ready to be discharged from the hospital.

The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care. Leapfrog said it is the nation’s premier advocate of transparency in health care—collecting, analyzing and disseminating data to inform value-based purchasing and improved decision-making.

