APSU Baseball releases 2023 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (ASPU) baseball’s first-year head coach Roland Fanning will not only face the Governors’ debut ASUN Conference slate but also puts APSU on the field for 20 games against teams ranked in the Top 100 of the NCAA’s Ratings Percentage Index in 2022. All as part of a 56-game schedule released Thursday.

Austin Peay State University’s 2023 baseball schedule includes 28 home games. The Govs open the season at home with a three-game series against Illinois State, February 17th-19th, followed by a February 21st outing against Southern Illinois. After a seven-game road trip, the APSU Govs return to Clarksville for a nine-game homestand against Southern Indiana, Purdue Fort Wayne, Western Kentucky, and the ASUN Conference opener against North Florida.

That North Florida series is one of Austin Peay State University’s five home ASUN Conference weekends, including series against Bellarmine, Queens, Florida Gulf Coast, and Lipscomb at Raymond C. Hand Park. Meanwhile, APSU’s road ASUN weekends take it to Liberty, Kennesaw State, Jacksonville, Central Arkansas, and a regular-season ending series at North Alabama.

After the season-opening four-game homestand, which ends with a Salukis team that finished last season ranked in the RPI Top 100, Austin Peay State University takes on a seven-game road trip that may be one of the toughest in program history. The Govs travel to Dallas Baptist for the second time in three seasons, February 24th-26th, before returning to the Volunteer State for a February 28th outing at Vanderbilt.

Austin Peay State University heads back west again for a three-game set against Oklahoma State, March 3rd-5th. The Patriots, Commodores, and Cowboys were in the RPI Top 30 and played in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship.

Three ASUN teams on APSU’s schedule were in the RPI Top 100: Liberty, Kennesaw State, and Florida Gulf Coast. Later in the season, the Govs add nonconference outings against Belmont (Top 100), at Tennessee (No. 1 in RPI), and at defending national champion Ole Miss (No. 7 in RPI).

The 2023 Austin Peay State University baseball roster features 27 new faces, including 21 transfers.

APSU Baseball 2023 Schedule Breakdown

APSU Baseball 2023 Schedule

