Clarksville, TN – At approximately 1:00am this morning, Thursday, December 15th, 2022, a Clarksville Police Department patrol officer located the vehicle of 28-year-old Savannah Gilliam in a parking lot.

When he approached the vehicle, he found her in the driver’s seat deceased. There does not appear to be any indication of foul play at this time however, this is still an ongoing investigation.

The next of kin notifications have been made.