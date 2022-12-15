Gateway Chamber Orchestra enchants with “Nutcracker”

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday afternoon, December 11th, 2022, the Gateway Chamber Orchestra performed their unique version of the “Nutcracker” to a full house at the Austin Peay State University’s Mabry Concert Hall.

“Tonight we had the Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s interpretation of the Nutcracker where we do the Tchaikovsky music and the Duke Ellington score. This year we even introduced a salsa version and we brought in dancers from three companies, said Summer Fuchs, Interim Executive Director.

Ingrid Silva and Dylan Santos from the Dance Theater of Harlem played the roles of Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier.

“Tonight was really special. It was my first time with two live orchestras playing jazz and classical music,” Silva stated. “I loved it.”

Santos commented, “It was very interesting to focus on the music, two different types of music. So it was a new way to dance in front of this audience. I was excited. It was great.”

Vinicus Lima was in the new role of Cuban Sugar a salsa number that included both the orchestra and the jazz band. Lima is with Ballet West.

“It was interesting to get the opportunity to do such a famous piece of music in a different way with the salsa included and a part that is often done by a woman, but reinvented with me and being able to be masculine and feminine while performing the sugar plum or sugar rum fairy,” said Lima.

Dancer Mackenzie Kenyon with the Nashville Ballet returned to reprise her role of Sugar Rum Cherry.

“I had so much fun here tonight. I always love coming out to Clarksville. This is my second time here,” exclaimed Kenyon. “It’s so much fun hearing the juxtaposition of the classical music with the jazzier Duke Ellington version about your role. I loved it.”

When as about what went into the creating of this version of the Nutcracker, Gregory Wolynec, Gateway Chamber Orchestra conductor said, “We did a children’s concert based on the music of Duke Ellington dealing with Nutcracker back in the fall of 2019. For years, I have been asked to do a Nutcracker here in Clarksville. There was already a beautiful Nutcracker in Nashville. So, until we could come up with our own unique spin on it, I didn’t want to pursue it.”

“Once we did that children’s concert, I thought this is what we need to do. So we are looking forward to how this story is going to unfold over the years ahead. It is just enough familiar that people can enjoy that and also have something new to look forward to each year,” stated Wolynec.

“This year we added more live dance. We had wonderful kids from Classic Steps II. Ingrid joined us and did not just the Grand Pas but also the big Sugar Plum Fairy dance. Then of course we had the world premiere of the choreography for Cuban Sugar. So we introduced a new character,” Wolynec said.

“The new character was amazing. Clearly, the audience loved it. Clearly, the orchestra loved it. Clearly, the jazz band loved it. It brought everybody together,” stated Wolynec.

The audience was entranced, in awe of the breathtaking performance. It was a magical night. If you did not make the performance, watch for it again next year. It is a project that is continuing to develop. This is something you truly do not want to miss.

Afterward, there was the Sugar Plum Fairy party. Those that paid an extra fee were able to have their photo taken with the Sugar Plum Fairy and other dancers. Sugar cookies or Red Velvet cookies from Thistle Sweets were given to the kids along with a Nutcracker soldier Christmas ornament.

“We did this last year for the first time. It was a big hit. So we did it this year again,” stated Fulks. “Everyone enjoyed it. It was a complete success.”

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra’s next performance will be La Pasión on March 18th and 19th.

