Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball loses at Murray State, 68-60

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team lost to Murray State, 68-60, on Friday inside the CFSB Center. The Racers snapped the Governors’ three-game win streak.

In a game that featured four ties and 12 lead changes, Murray State (7-4) ended the final 4:06 on a 13-2 run.

Quincy Anderson had 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a 4-of-5 clip from the stripe for the Racers. DJ Burns and Kenny White Jr. each scored 15.

Murray State shot 46.6 percent (27-of-58) overall, 28.6 percent (4-of-14) from 3, and 71.4 percent (10-of-14) from the line.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett posted his first double-double this season, totaling game-highs in points (17) and rebounds (11) for Austin Peay State University (6-6). He shot 8-of-11 inside the arc. Sean Durugordon ended with 14 points, and Carlos Paez had 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including a 3-of-4 clip from deep, to round out the double-figure scorers.

Paez also had seven rebounds and tied for a game-high with four steals. Hutchins-Everett and Paez each dished out three assists.

The APSU Govs shot 43.9 percent (25-of-57) overall and 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from the free throw line, including a 3-of-3 mark from Durugordon.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team travels to No. 6/7 Tennessee on Wednesday, December 21st. The tip-off is set for 5:00pm CT.