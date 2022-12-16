Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom presents Imagination Library of Montgomery County with $7,700 Donation

Clarksville, TN – Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom hope to cook up a love of reading in area children through their partnership with Imagination Library of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

Their made-from-scratch meals, craft brews, and draft cocktails pair best with a side of charitable giving, and November was dedicated for just that.

Throughout the entire month, a portion of food sales and contributions directly from restaurant guests resulted in over $7,700 raised for the local Imagination Library chapter.

For the second year in a row, Strawberry Alley partnered up with the Imagination Library of Montgomery County to raise money for its early childhood literacy program, this time inviting their newly-opened Downtown Clarksville neighbor, The Mailroom, to join in on the effort.

Both restaurants committed to surpassing the 2021 total of $5,000, and are proud to have raised a total of $7,731 throughout November that will directly support the literacy program.

Founded by Dolly Parton in 1995, the Imagination Library is a book gifting program that hopes to inspire a love of reading and learning from a young age by mailing free, high-quality books to registered children each month from birth to age five. The Montgomery County, Tennessee chapter is led by the Friends of the Library and is responsible for providing books to over 9,000 area enrolled children.

“Giving back to our community is integral to what we do at both Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom, and we are especially proud of the support we can provide to local children through our partnership with Imagination Library. Improving early childhood literacy is key to increasing success in school and in life, so we are fortunate to have Imagination Library providing this service in our hometown,” said Wes Cunningham of Strawberry Alley Ale Works & The Mailroom. “We are thankful for all of our guests that help us make a lasting impact on the lives of the children and families right here in our community.”

“We appreciate Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom helping us continue to serve our mission of growing early childhood literacy,” said Erin Yow, Fundraising Chair. “Every dollar donated by community partners, like Strawberry Alley and The Mailroom, represents an investment in the children of our local community. Because of their support, Imagination Library can continue to provide free books to children under 5 in Clarksville/Montgomery County.”

With yearly donations of $5,000 and $7,000 thus far, will they be able to top $10,000 next year? The teams at Strawberry Alley Ale Works and The Mailroom are looking forward to the challenge.

Since its inception, The Imagination Library has given over 190,000,000 million books. The Montgomery County TN chapter is led by the Friends of the Library and is responsible for more than 9,000 enrolled children of the 281,332 enrolled in TN.

For just $15.00, you can provide a free book every month for a year for children under 5 in Montgomery County.

Since 2018, Strawberry Alley Ale Works has been a proud member of Clarksville's thriving restaurant scene thanks to their combination of chef-inspired food, expertly made craft beer, and historic Downtown Clarksville location.

About The Mailroom

About The Mailroom

The Mailroom, opened in 2022, features a made-from-scratch menu focused on a wood-fired grill, an upbeat indoor + outdoor bar featuring fresh draft cocktails, and an atmosphere that brings people together inside the building's historic walls.

Follow @mailroomtn on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates. For more information visit www.mailroomtn.com