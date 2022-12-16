Traditions First Bank promotes Kyle Miller to President

Clarksville, TN – Traditions First Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the promotion of William “Kyle” Miller to President of Traditions First Bank effective January 1st, 2023.

Kyle has been with TFB since it was “in organization” in 2000. He has served as Executive Vice President since the bank was chartered on November 30th, 2000, and has served on the Board of Directors since its inception.

“Kyle is uniquely qualified to be the next President of Traditions First Bank, from his experience on the board to his 22-year role as our Executive Vice President,” says Tommy Mitchell, President/CEO.

As President, Kyle will be charged with the overall operational management of the bank, while Tommy Mitchell will continue to manage strategy and financial performance.

“I’ve had the joy and privilege of working with some of the best people I know,” says Kyle Miller. “I am excited to continue working hand in hand with our staff and clients.”

Traditions First Bank is a locally owned community bank that provides consumer and business opportunities, and they have locations in Erin, Dickson, Dover, and Clarksville, TN. The bank was founded on the principles of building relationships and helping customers grow to reach their business and personal goals.

For more information about Traditions First Bank, visit their website or follow them on social media. https://www.traditionsfirst.com/