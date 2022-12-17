Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 17th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, traffic is currently running in its final alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for the final phase of construction at various locations throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

SR 13, SR 48 & SR 112

There will be milling and paving operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) SR 48 (College Street) and SR 112 (North Second Street/University Avenue)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures for striping.

Davidson County

I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, including weekends, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Rd. to install permanent striping and rumble strips.

I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 10:00am – 2:00pm, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 12/16, 12/19, and 12/21.

On-call sign repair/replace

12/15 – 12/16 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single-right lane closures on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (MM 191 – 201)

12/15 – 12/16 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single-right lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. Lane closure will not be continuous lane closure, only where needed. (MM192 – 200)

12/15 – 12/16 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating triple-right and triple-left lane closure alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (MM 203)



12/15 – 12/16 – 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating triple-right and triple-left lane closure alternating as needed on I-40 EB for the installation of an extruded panel sign. (202 – 203)

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

12/19, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be a single left lane closure EB and double right lane closure WB to set up equipment for installing overhead DMS structure.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Alternating lane closures in WB lanes from MM 53 – 63.

Davidson County – I-40

Setting and placing emergency rails for erosion control

12/18, 12:00am, 5:00am, WB lanes 3 and 4, as well as shoulder will be closed near Fesslers Ln. to set and place emergency rail for erosion control

Robertson County – I-65

Hazmat Mitigation Southbound

12/15, 8:00pm – 2:00am, Lane closures Hazmat Mitigation from a truck crash

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.