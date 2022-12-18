Blanchfield Army Community Hospital observes Christmas federal holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – In observance of the Fort Campbell training holiday, Friday. December 23rd and the Christmas federal holiday, Monday, December 26th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, and the appointment line are following a DONSA/holiday schedule.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, December 23rd

BACH Patient-Centered Medical Homes on Fort Campbell will consolidate services, Friday, December 23rd. Patients enrolled to Air Assault, Byrd Family, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes will be seen by appointment in Team Huey of the Air Assault Family Medical Home inside the C Building of the hospital.

Screaming Eagle Medical Home remains open during normal business hours. Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate to LaPointe Army Medical Home. Patients needing primary care services should call the appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to book an appointment.

BACH’s Behavioral Health services remain open Friday, December 23rd. The orthopedic clinic is open for scheduled appointments and acute care needs. All physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics are open until noon for scheduled appointments on the DONSA. Dental clinics consolidate care to Kuhn Dental Clinic, Friday, December 23rd. Dental patients can contact 270.798.2787 for assistance.

All other BACH specialty services are closed Friday, December 23rd for the DONSA. Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the Emergency Center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant and need urgent care should go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

Pharmacy Services

Town Center Pharmacy opens 9:00am-5:00pm Friday, December 23rd. Main, LaPointe, and Byrd Pharmacy are closed on the DONSA. Screaming Eagle Pharmacy remains open during normal business hours for assigned patients, Friday, December 23rd.

The Town Center Pharmacy is closed Saturday, December 24th.

Monday, December 26th Christmas federal holiday

In observance of the Christmas federal holiday, Monday, December 26th, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outpatient pharmacies, and the appointment line are closed.

BACH Emergency Center, labor and delivery, inpatient services, and supporting emergency services remain open 24/7.

All outpatient services reopen Tuesday, December 27th.

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from TRICARE Online Patient Portal Secure Messaging at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com, patients can book appointments, request and review lab and test results, securely email their care team a question, request medication refills, or request a referral. To register for online services, visit your care team administrator.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through www.tricareonline.com 24/7 or through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.