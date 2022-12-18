Tennessee Titans won their last game against Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20

Tennessee Titans 23, Los Angeles Chargers 20

Sunday, October 20th, 2019 | 3:05pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 7 of the 2019 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Los Angeles Chargers and won by a score of 23-20.

Tennessee got on the board first on a nine-play, 42-yard scoring drive that included a chain-moving fake punt playcall. On fourth-and-eight at the Chargers’ 43-yard line, P Brett Kern threw an 11-yard pass to S Kevin Byard to help keep the drive alive and ultimately led to K Cody Parkey converting a 45-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

On the following drive, Los Angeles responded with their own field goal, as Chargers K Chase McLaughlin converted a 29-yard attempt for a 3-3 game.

In the second quarter, Chargers QB Philip Rivers led Los Angeles on a 14-play, 94-yard scoring drive. Chargers WR Keenan Allen contributed 32 yards on two catches, and Chargers RB Austin Ekeler totaled 24 total yards on the drive, as Rivers ultimately connected with Chargers RB Melvin Gordon for a one-yard score and a 10-3 lead.

However, on the ensuing Tennessee drive, the Titans responded with a touchdown of their own. QB Ryan Tannehill connected with WR A.J. Brown for 42 yards on three catches, and RB Derrick Henry added 36 total yards, as the drive culminated in an eight-yard touchdown catch by WR Corey Davis and a 10-10 tie game.

The Tennessee Titans are 4-1 under coach Mike Vrabel in road games in the Mountain (1-1) and Pacific (3-)) time zones, including an active four-game winning streak.

Tennessee tacked on another score early in the fourth quarter, as Tannehill connected with WR Tajaé Sharpe for an 11-yard touchdown. However, the extra point attempt was no good, as the Titans took a 16-10 lead. On the following Chargers possession, Los Angeles converted a 50-yard field goal to make it a 16-13 game.

Later in the fourth quarter, Tannehill led the Titans on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive. With help from a 38-yard catch by Davis, Henry ran in an 11-yard touchdown to put Tennessee ahead, 23-13. Los Angeles then responded on the next possession, as Rivers hit Ekeler for a 41-yard score. The Chargers made it a one-possession game, 23-20.

With 2:35 remaining to play in regulation, Tennessee turned the ball over on downs at the Chargers’ 49-yard line. Rivers drove Los Angeles down the field and entered the red zone, and in Titans territory Rivers threw what was initially called a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ekeler.

However, the ruling on the field was overturned. Next, a defensive pass interference penalty called on CB Malcolm Butler allowed the Chargers a fresh set of downs at the one-yard line. Then, Gordon ran in what was at first called a one-yard touchdown, but the ruling on the field was reversed as Gordon did not break the plane.

On his second attempt, Gordon lost possession of the ball as LB Wesley Woodyard forced a fumble. DT Jurrell Casey recovered the ball to give the Titans possession with 15 seconds remaining in the game and seal a 23-20 victory at Nissan Stadium.