Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Peachers Mill Road water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, December 20th at 10:00pm on Peachers Mill Road from Dale Terrace to Carter Road and on Bancroft Drive for water valve and water meter replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

Peachers Mill Road will be closed from Carter Road to Bancroft Drive. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow detour signs.

The water valve and water meter replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 5:00am. on Wednesday, December 21st.

