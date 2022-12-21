APSU Men’s Basketball loses to #8 Tennessee, 86-44

Knoxville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team lost to No. 8/11 Tennessee Vols, 86-44, on Wednesday. The Volunteers won their 23rd-straight game inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Olivier Nkamhoua posted 20 points after shooting 9-of-11 inside the arc for Tennessee (10-2). Santiago Vescovi added 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including a 5-of-5 clip beyond the arc. James Aidoo had 10 points off the bench. Tobe Awaka grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Volunteers shot 56.3 percent (36-of-64) overall, 44.4 percent (8-of-18) from 3, and 50 percent (6-of-12) from the free throw line.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon each finished with 11 points for the Governors. Durugordon and Jalen Ware each hauled in six boards. Ware had a pair of blocks. Guy Fauntleroy dished out three assists.

Austin Peay (6-7) shot 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the charity stripe, including 9-of-12 in the final 20 minutes. The Governors had 10 assists on 14 made field goals.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team begins its first season in ASUN Conference play on December 29th at Queens. The tip-off is set for 5:00pm CT.