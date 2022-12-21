Clarksville Fire Rescue gives 5 P’s for Cold Weather Readiness

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire and Rescue (CFR) lists the 5 P’s of cold weather preparedness.

Middle Tennessee will be under a Wind Chill Watch starting Thursday with wind chills reaching 16 below and more.

Be Weather Aware and prepare yourselves for the upcoming conditions. Brush up on the 5 P’s of cold weather preparedness.

5 P’s of Cold Weather Preparedness

Protect Pets – Bring outdoor pets inside or provide them with a warm shelter.

Protect People – Dress in warm layers, wear a hat, and gloves. Check on your neighbors and those in need.

Protect Pipes – Insulate Pipes and allow faucets to drip slowly to prevent them from freezing and bursting

Protect Plants – Cover cold-sensitive plants to protect them from dangerous temperatures.

Practice Fire Safety – use safe heating sources indoors. Keep combustibles away from heat sources. Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.