Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, December 22nd

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee for Thursday, December 22nd starting at 6:00pm and ending Friday morning at 6:00am.

A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect from Thursday at 6:00pm until Friday at noon.

Snow is expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County this Thursday. Total snow accumulations between one inch and two inches are expected. Snow amounts could reach three inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau.

Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front, some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If traveling, drive slowly with caution and be safe.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Williamson County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Warren County, and Van Buren County.