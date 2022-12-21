45.8 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Multiple Vehicle Crash With One Fatality on I-24 Eastbound Mile Marker 9

Clarksville Police at the scene of a Multiple Vehicle Crash on Interstate 24.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) assisted the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at the scene of a fatality crash that involved three vehicles on I-24 Eastbound near mile marker 9 that happened early Wednesday morning, December 21st.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:17am and Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane, and there was very heavy congestion.


The Exit 8 Eastbound On-ramp to I-24 was shut down and motorists needed to find an alternate route until the roadway was cleared.

The status of the other motorists involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

