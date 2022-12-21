Fort Campbell Weather Decision for December 22nd-23rd

Fort Campbell, KY – Effective Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, due to a forecast winter weather storm, non-mission essential civilian and military employees are granted early departure at noon. All children must be picked up by 1:00pm at all child development centers (CDC) and school-age centers (SAC).

Tenant organization employees contact your supervisor for further guidance. Soldiers will take guidance from their commands.

Effective Friday, December 23rd, Fort Campbell is open for limited operations and mission essential services only. Mission essential employees remain, or report as directed by your supervisor.

Tenant organization employees contact your supervisor for instructions. Soldiers will take guidance from their commands.

CDC 1 and Airborne SAC remain open for mission essential personnel only, Warrior Restaurants (DFACs) will run on mission essential schedule, the Commissary will be closed, AAFES will tentatively open at 11:00am. Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Town Center and Consolidated Outpatient Clinic will close. All in-patient services remain unchanged.

Follow the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell for information on impacts to appointments and hours of operation, and dental clinics.

Follow the Fort Campbell MWR Facebook page www.facebook.com/FortCampbellMWR for information on impacts to gyms, childcare, and other MWR facilities.

Fort Campbell will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as necessary.

