Rain turning to Snow expected for Clarksville-Montgomery County, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, December 22nd, the high in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be near 50 degrees. Rain will begin shortly after 11:00am. The chance for precipitation is 90%. Wind will be 10 to 15mph with gusts up to 30mph.

The temperature will begin falling in the afternoon. Rain is expected until 7:00pm when it turns to snow. Be on the lookout for rapid freezing due to the fast drop in temperature and the wind chill. The chance for precipitation is 100%.

The low Thursday night will be around 1 degree. The wind chill can be as low as -20 degrees. 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected.

Clarksville-Montgomery County is under a wind chill warning beginning at midnight Thursday and continuing until noon on Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero are possible.

These cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

With all the rain expected Thursday and then the quickly falling temperatures that evening, roadways can become slick rather quickly. Be careful around bridges and overpasses as they will freeze over first. The road conditions will turn hazardous Thursday night. Monitor the weather, drive slowly, and be safe.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high of around 11 degrees. The low Friday night will be close to 3 degrees.

For Saturday, look for it to be mostly sunny with a high near 18 degrees. The temperature will drop to around 7 degrees Saturday night.

On Sunday, Christmas Day, it will be sunny with a high of around 27 degrees. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low near 16 degrees.

The temperature will finally rise above freezing on Monday, December 26th with a high of around 36 degrees and mostly cloudy skies. Monday night, the low will be around 22 degrees.