Clarksville Gas and Water Department offices will close Friday at Noon

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) offices will close at 12:00pm on Friday, December 23rd, 2022, and all day on Monday and Tuesday, December 26th-27th, to observe the Christmas holiday.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water, and sewer emergencies during the holiday closing. Please call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.

The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.

WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online payment and account management.

Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street

Kiosk Pay Sites (no fee for Clarksville Gas & Water bill payments) 111 Cunningham Lane., drive-up kiosk 1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard 1801 Ashland City Road 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard 3880 Trenton Road 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard



Clarksville Gas and Water Department offices will reopen for normal business on Wednesday, December 28th, at 8:00am.

