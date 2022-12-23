Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers elects New Officers

Clarksville, TN – During December the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Board held its annual election of Executive Committee Members (officers).

Amber Key, Assistant Customer Service Assistant Manager at Altra Federal Credit Union, was elected to the office of Chairman replacing Ward 2 City Councilman-Elect Deanna McLaughlin.

Erin Yow, Director at Hilldale Christian Child Care, was elected to the office of Vice-Chairman replacing US Army Veteran Brian Lynch.

Patrick Wilkinson, Vice President of Commercial Banker at Planters Bank was elected to the office of Treasurer replacing CW5 (Ret) Doug Englen.

Christy Beenenga, AAFES Region Retail Program Specialist, was re-elected to the office of Secretary.

McLaughlin resigned from the board due to the Crime Stoppers USA rule that does not allow elected officials to serve as Crime Stoppers board members. McLaughlin was initially appointed to the board in 2015 and served in the roles of Treasurer, Chairman, and Blue Jean Ball Event Coordinator.

“I am leaving Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers in the able hands of Amber Key. I am excited to see what is yet to come for this organization and its mission to solve crimes with information from anonymous tipsters”, McLaughlin stated.

Other board members are Doug Englen, Brian Lynch, Lisa McClain, Mike Olver, Chris Smith, Gerald Steffen, John Stephens, and Anthonie Vaughn.

Under the leadership of former Chairman Bill Summers, Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers successfully launched the Crime Stoppers Information Kiosk Program. The program was made possible through partnerships with AAFES, the City of Clarksville, Montgomery County, and Walmart.

There are currently six kiosks in operation throughout Clarksville including AAFES Post Exchange, the Clarksville Transit Center, the Montgomery County Courts Complex, Fort Campbell Blvd Walmart, Madison Street Walmart, and the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Walmart. The kiosk systems allow Clarksville Montgomery Crime Stoppers and local law enforcement agencies to send real-time community alerts, notifications, and warnings to each of the kiosks simultaneously.

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers operates separately from the emergency telephone number system or other standard methods of contacting police. This allows a person to provide crime-solving assistance to the authorities without being directly involved in the investigation process.

The authorities, especially the police, sometimes rely on information from the community about criminal activities or events. Crime Stoppers was developed to enable the public to participate without fear of reprisal and to make it easier for witnesses to volunteer information anonymously.

Calls are received at the local Crime Stoppers tips line phone, 931.645.TIPS. This phone is a stand-alone instrument that does not provide caller ID, and conversations are not recorded. The Crime Stoppers Coordinator receiving the information completes the tips information form, makes initial inquiries, and then passes the information to the investigating officer. Calls are accepted regarding any publicized request for information, or other crime(s) the caller has knowledge of.

By guaranteeing a caller’s anonymity Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the prospect of retribution. By offering cash rewards for information leading to indictments or arrests, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.

Tips can also be submitted electronically through the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Website www.clarksvillecrimestoppers.com

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers also posts calls for assistance/tips on the organization’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/clarksvillecrimestoppers

Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is funded by private donations and fundraising, TAX DOLLARS are not involved. The reward money paid out by the program is from fundraising and donations from concerned citizens and businesses.

To become part of Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Board or for more information visit www.clarksvillecrimestoppers.com