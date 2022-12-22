Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Weather Advisory, Wind Chill Warning this evening

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee for Thursday evening, December 22nd.

The Winder Weather Advisory is in effect from 6:00pm until 6:00am Friday morning. The area is already under a Wind Chill Warning that begins at 10:00pm this evening and continues until noon on Friday.

The high for Thursday will be around 49 degrees with a frigid low of -2 degrees. Currently, it is 48 degrees and cloudy in Clarksville-Montgomery County with a light, misty rain.

There is a slight chance of rain all day with a 60% beginning at 5:00pm. Precipitation is expected to be about a tenth of an inch.

Tonight, the chance of precipitation is 90%. Rain and snow are expected in the area before 10:00pm. There is then a chance of snow between 10:00pm and midnight. It will be windy, 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. The low tonight will be around -2 degrees with a wind chill as low as -24 degrees. Snow accumulation of two inches is possible.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 12 degrees. Wild chill will be as low as -24 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central and northern Middle Tennessee this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee today, with the rain rapidly changing to light snow late this afternoon and evening before ending.

Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to two inches near the Kentucky border are possible. Any snow accumulation or leftover rainwater on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice Thursday night as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday.

A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills.

Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Stay safe.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.