Snow falling in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Within the last hour, the temperature outside has plummeted to 15 degrees. Dropping 10 degrees in the last half hour. It is currently snowing with light rain. Everything outside is wet and will freeze as temperatures continue to fall throughout the night.

Winds are west by northwest at 20 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. The low tonight will be around -1 degrees. The wild chill will be as low as -23 degrees.

There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation. One to three inches of snow is possible overnight.

There will be hazardous road conditions Friday that will impact the morning commute. The high will be 13 degrees with a wind chill of -23 degrees.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

If at all possible, stay inside and stay safe.