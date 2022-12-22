Winter Storm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6:00pm Thursday evening until Friday morning at 6:00am.

Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of up to two inches with some areas seeing up to four inches. There will be wind gusts up to 40 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for several counties south of I-40 this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee this afternoon, with the rain rapidly changing to snow late this afternoon and evening before ending.

Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches are possible, with pockets of up to 4 inches near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line and especially on the northern Cumberland Plateau.

Any snow accumulation or leftover rainwater on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice tonight as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday.

A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times.

Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills.

Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.

Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

While falling precipitation will end before sunrise Friday, travel impacts are likely to last into the weekend. Please plan for slow travel as icy conditions on secondary roadways could be possible through the holiday weekend.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Stay indoors, stay safe.