-0.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, December 23, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Mayor Joe Pitts asks everyone to stay home, stay off the...
News

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts asks everyone to stay home, stay off the streets

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts
Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts is asking residents to avoid driving and stay safe at home today, as the city and surrounding areas deal with snowfall and bitterly cold temperatures.

Clarksville residents are awakening Friday morning to mercury readings of around -3 degrees Fahrenheit, with wind chills of -23. The day’s high temperature will only top out at around 12 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with an overnight low on Friday night of around 7 degrees.


Mayor Pitts said such cold temperatures hamper the Clarksville Street Department’s ability to make rapid progress on clearing city streets. Under these conditions, salt can actually make road conditions worse. The bitterly cold weather and its impact on the viscosity of diesel fuel also create challenges for the Street Department in maintaining street-clearing trucks and equipment.

Temperatures are expected to slowly moderate through the Christmas holiday weekend, but significant improvement isn’t expected until the coming week, so residents are urged to stay inside and stay warm at home and keep off the roads as much as possible.

Previous articleClarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 23rd, 2022
Next articleHazardous road conditions across Clarksville-Montgomery County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online