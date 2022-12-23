Clarksville-Montgomery County under Wind Chill Advisory until Saturday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has a Wind Chill Warning in place for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee until noon today, Friday, December 23rd, 2022. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from noon today until noon on Saturday.

Very cold wind chills are expected with wind chills as low as 15 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.