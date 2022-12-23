Hazardous road conditions across Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Thursday’s rain along with last night’s snow and frigid temperatures has left the roads very hazardous. If you need to go outside, remember that sidewalks and driveways are covered in ice and snow. Roads have a coat of ice on them. Bridges and overpasses will be extremely hazardous.

It is currently -3 degrees outside with overcast skies. The high today will be 10 degrees. The wild chill can be as low as -20 degrees with winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusting as high as 20 mph. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with a low of about 6 degrees. The wind chill will be 9 below.

With temperatures so low, salt will have no effect. Salt lowers the freezing temperature of water to 28 degrees or so (depending on how much salt is added). When temperatures are below this, salt does not work to clear the streets. Temperatures are expected to stay low through Christmas.

Saturday it will be mostly sunny with a high of around 22 degrees. The wind chill will make it feel like -8 outside. The low will be 8 degrees with mainly clear skies.

On Sunday, Christmas day, it will be sunny with temperatures rising to around 26 degrees. With the sun out and high temperatures, some melting will occur. Sunday night, the temperatures drop down to 10 degrees.

Monday morning, there is a 30 percent chance of snow showers up until noon. It will be mostly cloudy with a high of around 33 degrees. Roadways should start to clear up, however, any wet roads will freeze overnight as the low will be 19 degrees.

Avoid driving for the next couple of days. If you must travel on Christmas, be careful and take it slow.