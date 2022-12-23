Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County until Noon Saturday

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee until Saturday, December 24th at noon.

There will be very cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below. It is currently 5 degrees and will drop to as low as 4 degrees tonight.

Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills.

Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Clarksivlle-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Monday, and some locations along the Cumberland Plateau won`t get above freezing until Tuesday. This could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.