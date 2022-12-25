17 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Jesus Christ was born on Christmas Day

By News Staff
Star of Bethlehem
Star of Bethlehem

Written by Dinah Maria Mulock

ChristmasGod rest ye, merry gentlemen; let nothing you dismay,
For Jesus Christ, our Saviour was born on Christmas day.

The dawn rose red o’er Bethlehem, the stars shone through the grey,
When Jesus Christ, our Saviour, was born on Christmas day.

God rest ye, little children; let nothing you affright,
For Jesus Christ, your Saviour was born this happy night:


Along the hills of Galilee the white flocks sleeping lay,
When Christ, the Child of Nazareth, was born on Christmas day.

God rest ye, all good Christians; upon this blessed morn
The Lord of all good Christians was of a woman born:

Now all your sorrows He doth heal, your sins He takes away;
For Jesus Christ, our Saviour was born on Christmas day.

