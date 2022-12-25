Snow Possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that snowfall is possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee this evening.

A quick-moving storm system will approach later tonight and move across the mid-state region on Monday.

Isolated to scattered snow showers are expected with a possible change to light rain showers across locations around and west of the I-65 Corridor during late afternoon hours as temperature rise above freezing.

As temperatures lower below freezing again during evening hours on Monday night, isolated snow showers will continue before tapering off from southwest to northeast as the evening hours progress.

Total snowfall accumulations will range from less than a tenth of an inch in southwestern portions of the mid-state region to around one-quarter to around one-half of an inch for locations around and north of I-40, especially locations west of I-24. This may cause some additional slick spots here or there on area roadways.

However, no significant widespread travel issues are expected as of this time.

Wind chill conditions have improved, but the unusually cold weather will continue through Monday morning creating potentially dangerous conditions for people and pets.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid-morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk the impacts to people, pets, and pipes.

A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.