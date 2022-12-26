Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 26th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 26th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Matrix is a young female Catahoula Leopard Dog. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Gary is a charming young male Dutch rabbit. Rabbits keep their cages very clean and can be a great first pet for children.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sawyer is an adult male Domestic short hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is such a sweetheart and will make a wonderful companion!

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Marley is a lovely one-year-old male domestic shorthair cat. He has been thoroughly vetted, vaccinations, litter trained, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested, neutered, and on flea products. He is a very attentive kitty looking for his forever home.

Marley can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is such a happy, handsome, lovable 18-month-old Bull Terrier mix. Drako’s adoption fees have been sponsored by a wonderful Angel donation!! He is house-trained, completely vetted, knows basic commands, and has great house manners.

Drako is still young and he does have quite a bit of puppy-type energy so he would do best as the only pet in the home, at least for now and no cats, please! He will be thrilled with a family who will take him hiking, swimming, jogging, and long walks. He would love an active family, lots of challenging toys, and a large yard!

Come meet him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Monica is definitely a cutie with that face and those ears!! This 4-month-old female Pit Bull Terrier is spayed, vetted, microchipped, working on potty training and gets along with everyone! She will whine in her crate when she needs to go out, so she will need a home willing to continue her training.

Monica is a typical puppy but she does have a ‘chill’ button when she’s done playing! She is doing very well with leash training too! She has been around cats, dogs and will be great with kids who can keep her active!



She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Penny is a 9-month-old female Siberian Husky with some absolutely gorgeous coloring and stunning blue eyes. She is fully vetted, working on her house training, microchipped, and spayed. Penny is very sweet, loving and does well with children and other dogs. She would love to have an active family and a fenced yard is a must.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Petra is a 6-month-old female mix breed looking for her forever home. She absolutely loves people, is good with dogs and kids but hasn’t been around cats. She is fully vetted and is waiting to be spayed.

Petra would thrive with a big yard to play in, toys, and lots of activities to keep her busy!! She just wants your attention. She is young and energetic and will make an amazing jogging buddy.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Cotton Eyed Joe is a beautiful 3-year-old boy with the sweetest temperament. He is vetted, full vaccinations is neutered, and is litter trained. He is very calm and a little shy at first considering his rough start in this world.

He takes time to get comfortable but once he knows where his meals come from and he has a safe space to call his own he will be a wonderful addition to your family. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Molly & Catie are a very sweet, senior bonded pair who came to rescue after they lost their pet parents due to family health reasons. They are fully vetted, spayed, totally house trained, and are very content just lounging around outside or inside.

These girls love their people and will be a great addition to your family. They still enjoy a good romp in the yard then coming in and chilling with their people. They are very low-key, low maintenance, and can add such enjoyment to your family. These senior gals still have a lot of love to give.

If you think they will be a great fit in your life, you can contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Whiz Pawlifa is a 4-year-old male Pitbull mix weighing in at 55 pounds. He is fully vetted, neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped, and up to date on Heartworm and flea/tick prevention. He has done well with adults and children.

Legend Acres is working with his commands, house manners, and social skills around other dogs and he is doing great with crate training! He is a sweet, loving boy looking for his forever family.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/whiz-pawlifa or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org