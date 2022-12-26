General Motors recalls over 700,000 vehicles because Running Lights May Not Deactivate

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that General Motors, LLC, is recalling certain 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5; 2021-2023 Buick Envision; and 2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles because the running lights may not deactivate.

DRLs that do not deactivate as intended may result in a glare, reducing visibility, and increasing the risk of a crash.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 22V903000

Manufacturer: General Motors, LLC

Components: Exterior Lighting

Potential Number of Units Affected: 740,108

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR BUICK ENVISION 2021-2023 CADILLAC CT4 2020-2023 CADILLAC CT5 2020-2023 CADILLAC ESCALADE 2022-2023 CADILLAC ESCALADE ESV 2022-2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 2022-2023 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN 2022-2023 CHEVROLET TAHOE 2022-2023 GMC SIERRA 1500 2022-2023 GMC YUKON 2022-2023 GMC YUKON XL 2022-2023

Summary

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Cadillac CT4 and CT5; 2021-2023 Buick Envision; and 2022-2023 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles.

The daytime running lights (DRLs) may not deactivate when the headlights are on. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”

Remedy

The body control module software will be updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 23rd, 2023. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 1.888.988.7267, Chevrolet customer service at 1.800.222.1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1.800.458.8006. GM’s number for this recall is N222386380.

This recall expands the previous recall number 22V-827.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov