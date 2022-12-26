Registration for Roxy Regional Theatre’s Spring 2023 School of the Arts going on now

Clarksville, TN – Calling all budding young performers interested in honing their craft or discovering a new passion! Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 session of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts. In the Spring 2023 semester, the School of the Arts will continue with a larger group class setting for ages 9 to 18, focused on the students’ mainstage production of A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS.

The Spring 2023 session runs from January 21st through June 17th. Class meets on Saturdays from 9:30am to 12:30pm. (Please note: Class will not meet Saturday, March 11th, and Saturday, April 8th.) During tech week, June 5th through June 9th, the class will meet from 3:00pm to 6:00pm for additional rehearsals.

Tuition is $125.00/month. Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts for registration and more information. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, January 20th, and space is limited.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.