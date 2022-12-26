Some slick spots possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County on Tuesday morning

Clarksville, TN – Most roadways are now clear in Clarksville-Montgomery County. There are a few slick spots on less traveled, shaded roads.

However, a lot of roads are wet and the temperature is going to drop to 23 degrees Monday night. This can create some icy road conditions in some areas for the Tuesday morning commute.

Also, there is a 30 percent chance of snow tonight. Very little, to no accumulation is expected.

Any areas receiving snow will have slick roads. Also, refreezing of existing puddles could cause slick spots. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.

It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with a high of around 38 degrees helping to melt off anything remaining on the roads. It will be partially cloudy with a low of 24 degrees Tuesday night.

It will be sunny Wednesday with a high of around 51 degrees. The remaining snow will melt off.

The low Wednesday night will be 40 degrees.