32.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 26, 2022
HomeNewsSome slick spots possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County on Tuesday morning
News

Some slick spots possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County on Tuesday morning

By Mark Haynes
Hazardous travel conditions are possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County.
Hazardous travel conditions are possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

National Weather ServiceClarksville, TN – Most roadways are now clear in Clarksville-Montgomery County. There are a few slick spots on less traveled, shaded roads.

However, a lot of roads are wet and the temperature is going to drop to 23 degrees Monday night. This can create some icy road conditions in some areas for the Tuesday morning commute.

Also, there is a 30 percent chance of snow tonight. Very little, to no accumulation is expected.

Any areas receiving snow will have slick roads. Also, refreezing of existing puddles could cause slick spots. Motorists are urged to exercise caution.


It will be partly sunny on Tuesday with a high of around 38 degrees helping to melt off anything remaining on the roads. It will be partially cloudy with a low of 24 degrees Tuesday night.

It will be sunny Wednesday with a high of around 51 degrees. The remaining snow will melt off.

The low Wednesday night will be 40 degrees.

Previous articleTennessee Lady Vols Basketball faces Wofford at Thompson-Boling Aerna, Wednesday
Next articleGeneral Motors recalls over 700,000 vehicles because Running Lights May Not Deactivate
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online