American Red Cross asks everyone to Give this Holiday, Give the Gift of Blood

Nashville, TN – As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red Cross asks donors to shake up their holiday plans and give blood or platelets now and throughout the end of the year.

According to AAA, nearly 113 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between December 23rd and January 2nd, meaning many who may have otherwise given blood will likely defer their donation until the new year.

With recent frigid temperatures and snowstorms, donations across the nation were affected. Unfortunately, trauma patients in the emergency room, those undergoing cancer treatment, and new parents in need of lifesaving transfusions can’t take a holiday break. The need for blood and platelets is constant.

It’s important for donors ? especially type O blood donors and platelet donors ? to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need into the new year. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

As a thank-you, all who come to give on December 16th-January 2nd will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities December 27th-January 2nd

Tennessee

Dickson County

Dickson

12/29/2022: 10:30am – 3:30pm, Tennsco Community Center, 115 Tennsco Drive

Montgomery County

Clarksville

12/27/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

12/28/2022: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Ridgetop

12/29/2022: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.



Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact flint.clouse@redcross.org or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

