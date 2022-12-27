City of Clarksville offers Christmas Tree recycling at Heritage Park

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building & Facilities Maintenance Department – Forestry Division, and the Clarksville Tree Board are offering Clarksville residents fresh-cut Christmas tree recycling at Heritage Park.

Residents can drop off their undecorated, unbagged, fresh-cut, live Christmas trees and wreaths with metal backings removed, during park hours, from dawn until dusk, through Monday, January 9th.

The drop-off area is marked with signage pointing to the designated, taped-off area of Heritage Park’s soccer parking lot, where anyone can place the trees and wreaths.

Building & Facilities Maintenance’s Forestry Division will chip the fresh-cut trees on-site to be used as mulch for landscaping and trails.

For more information about Clarksville Christmas tree recycling, contact Building & Facilities Maintenance at 931.553.2444.