Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball plays road game against Queens, Thursday

Austin Peay (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) at Queens (10-3, 0-0 ASUN)

Thursday, December 29th, 2022 | 5:00pm CT

Charlotte, NC | Curry Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to Queens (NC) for a Thursday game, in the ASUN Conference debut for both programs. The tip-off is at 5:00pm.

The game is televised on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter and Instagram accounts (@GovsMBB).

Game Information

TV: ESPN+

TV Talent: Mike Glennon (play-by-play), Walker Mehl (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Twitter Updates: @GovsMBB

Instagram Updates: @GovsMBB

Series Information

Meeting: First

Overall series record: 0-0

Series record at Austin Peay: 0-0

Series record at Queens: 0-0

Series record at neutral site: 0-0

Last meeting: N/A

Last Austin Peay home win: N/A

Last Austin Peay road win: N/A

Last Austin Peay neutral site win: N/A

Last meeting at Austin Peay: N/A

Last meeting at Queens: N/A

Last meeting at neutral site: N/A

First meeting: N/A

First meeting in Dunn Center: N/A

Head Coach Nate James vs. Queens: 0-0

About the Austin Peay State University Governors

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team is coming off an 86-44 loss at then-No. 8/11 Tennessee on December 21st. Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Sean Durugordon each finished with 11 points. Durugordon and Jalen Ware each hauled in six boards. Ware had a pair of blocks. Guy Fauntleroy dished out three assists.

APSU shot 78.6 percent (11-of-14) from the charity stripe, including 9-of-12 in the final 20 minutes. The Governors had 10 assists on 14 made field goals.

Two Austin Peay State University redshirt sophomore forwards – Ware (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) and Caleb Stone-Carrawell (Concord, North Carolina) – hail from The Tar Heel State. Associate head coach Brett Carey grew up in Lincolnton, North Carolina, before spending time at UNC Asheville as a player (1998-2001) and assistant coach (2008-17).

Prior to the season opener at North Carolina State, Austin Peay State University had not played a team from the state of North Carolina since an 88-75 win over Campbell on December 21st, 2018, in the Saint Petersburg Shootout in Saint Petersburg, Florida. The Governors had not played in The Tar Heel State since a 71-57 loss at Western Carolina on November 25th, 1997.

The Governors have not trailed in their previous two home games and have not faced a deficit in their last 97:50 of game action in the Dunn Center.

Hutchins-Everett posted his first double-double this season and seventh of his career against Murray State on December 16th after totaling game-highs in points (17) and rebounds (11).

Austin Peay State University’s 26 assists against Kentucky Christian on December 6th were the most since recording that many against Oakland City on November 6th, 2018. The 58 rebounds were the most for the Governors in the Dunn Center since recording 67 against Southern Indiana on December 8th, 1975. The 23 offensive rebounds were the most for Austin Peay State University at home since pulling down 24 versus Eastern Kentucky on February 15th, 2020.

Austin Peay State University’s 25 made free throws versus Lindsey Wilson were the most for the Governors since tallying 27 against Dayton on November 20th, 2021. The 29 free throw attempts were the most for James’ squad since attempting 38 against Southeast Missouri on January 1st, 2022.

The Governors have shot better than 50 percent in three of their last six games.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the nation to face the two tallest players in the country this season in Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp (7-foot-5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-foot-4). Including South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (7-foot-0), Bucknell’s Andre Screen (7-foot-1) and Noah Williamson (7-foot-0), Lindsey Wilson’s Lucas Ribeiro (7-foot-0), and Tennessee’s Uros Plavsic (7-foot-1), the Governors have faced seven 7-footers this year.

Drew Calderon posted career-highs in 3-pointers made (6) and attempted (11) in the Governors’ win over Kentucky Christian.

Durugordon was named ASUN Newcomer of the Week on December 5th. He became the school’s second player to garner the honor in three weeks after Shon Robinson claimed the award on November 21st. Durugordon averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists, on November 30th, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Dunn Center.

Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, on December 3rd, in the Governors’ 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers.

Cameron Copeland has scored in double figures in six of the last nine games, including three of 15 points or more.

Austin Peay State University is 4-1 this season when Stone-Carrawell scores at least 12 points.

APSU has recorded 22 dunks in 13 games.

Against Murray State, Carlos Paez, now with 363 career assists, passed Greg Franklin (1989-93) for sixth on Austin Peay’s all-time list.

The Governors are 9-1 in their last nine games when holding opponents to 60 or fewer points.

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 74-22 when holding a halftime lead.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 155-82 when scoring 70 points or more.

Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 650-straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

The Governors have won four of their last five games when they make 10 or more 3-pointers.

APSU has won five of its last six games, including three straight, when recording 10 or more steals.

Austin Peay State University ranks second in the ASUN in free throws made per game (13.1).

Durugordon leads the conference in offensive rebounds per game (2.62). Hutchins-Everett is third in offensive rebounds per game (2.38) and rebounds per game (6.8) and fourth in field goal percentage (.475).

A Governor has faced a prep teammate from an opposing team three times this season. Copeland (F, Sr.) and Lindsey Wilson’s Rodney Lewis (G, Jr.) attended Douglas County (Ga.) High School. Durugordon (G, R-So.) and Hutchins-Everett (C, So.), and Howard’s Bryce Harris attended Putnam Science Academy (Conn.). Durugordon and Hutchins-Everett faced South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (C, Jr.).

Austin Peay State University faced a pair of schools – Murray State and Tennessee – in consecutive games which own two of the top seven longest active home win streaks in the country. The Austin Peay State University traveled to Murray State on December 16th. The Racers have won 20 straight home games, which is seventh. Austin Peay State University traveled to Tennessee on December 21st. The Volunteers have won 23 consecutive home games, which is sixth.

Ware was named to Greenlight Sunshine Slam All-Tournament Team on November 23rd. In three games, Ware averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 60 percent overall (9-of-15) and from distance (3-of-5).

Austin Peay State University scored its first win in program history against South Florida and an American Athletic Conference opponent with a 62-60 victory at South Florida on November 17th. It was the first victory over a current member of the AAC since an 81-80 triumph at Memphis, then affiliated with Conference USA, on November 22nd, 2002.

The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Kamarie Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Kelechi Okworogwo), New Jersey (Elijah Perkins, Rodrique Massenat), Texas (Calderon), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Robinson), Alabama (Nathan Moore), and Georgia (Copeland). Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player. Austin Peay has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

Austin Peay State University is:

5-1 when leading with five minutes to play in regulation

6-2 when leading with two minutes to play in regulation

5-0 when shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent

5-2 when shooting 40 percent or better

6-2 when its opponent shoots under 50 percent

5-1 when outrebounding its opponent3-1 when making 10 or more 3-pointers

5-1 when making more free throws than its opponent

4-1 when making 15 or more free throws

4-1 when recording more assists than its opponent

3-0 when recording 15 or more assists

3-0 when scoring more points in the paint than its opponent;

Austin Peay State University has won at least three-consecutive games:

In the Winfield Dunn Center

On Mondays

Leading with two minutes to play in regulation

Shooting a higher field goal percentage than its opponent

Outrebounding its opponent

Recording more offensive rebounds than its opponent

Making more 3-pointers than its opponent

Naking 15 or more free throws

Recording 15 or more assists

Scoring more bench points than its opponent

Scoring more points in the paint than its opponent

Scoring more second-chance points than its opponent

About the Queens Royals

The Queens Royals are coming off an 82-73 win at Fairleigh Dickinson on December 22nd. Five Queens players reached double figures. AJ McKee reached double figures for the 13th-straight game, finishing with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Kenny Dye added 19 points, five rebounds, and a game-high nine assists.

Kalib Mathews scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting while also swiping three steals and blocking a career-high four shots. Gavin Rains scored 10 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. BJ McLaurin reached double figures for the sixth game this season with 10 points, going 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Queens shot 51.8 percent (29-of-56) from the field.

Queens is 30-0 in the last two seasons when scoring at least 80 points.

On July 1st, 2022, the Royals began a four-year transition from Division II to Division I as new members of the ASUN. Previously Queens competed in the South Atlantic Conference since 2013 when it moved from Conference Carolinas.

The Royals, who have won 16-straight home games, are 101-13 in Curry Arena in the last eight seasons, including a 4-0 mark this season.

Tip-Ins

Austin Peay State University and Queens are the two newcomers to the ASUN in 2022-23 and face each other in the league opener Thursday. For 59 seasons (1963-2022), the Governors were members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Each team’s hometown – Clarksville, TN and Charlotte, NC – is nicknamed the Queen City.

Tickets

Single-game tickets to any of the Governors’ nine remaining regular-season home contests in their final season in the Dunn Center start as low as $10.00 and can be purchased: